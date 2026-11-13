‘Race realism’: why scientifically flawed approach fails to present a realistic view of race
By Jonathan R. Goodman, Assistant Research Professor, Psychiatry, University of Cambridge
Rebecca Sear, Director of the Centre for Culture and Evolution, Brunel University of London
At this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, US President Donald Trump stated that people from Somalia have low IQs. “I always say these are low-IQ people,” he said in his speech. His son, Donald Trump Jr, made a similar statement about Haitian people in 2024 (Trump’s government has since ended the protected status of both Somali…
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- Friday, November 13, 2026