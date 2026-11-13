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Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between being not racist and being anti-racist?

By Amnesty International
There is a big difference between being not racist and anti-racist. Perhaps you can recall a time when you heard someone saying something racist, or acting racist. Non-racist people don’t want to rock the boat. They wouldn’t confront the antagonizer. Rather than saying what they think, they would stay silent and maybe talk about what […] The post What’s the difference between being not racist and being anti-racist? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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