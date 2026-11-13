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Human Rights Observatory

There are new caps for uni places in 2027. What does this mean for domestic students?

By Andrew Norton, Professor of Higher Education Policy, Monash University
Those applying for uni in 2027 can be reassured there will be enough places. But there is no certainty for 2028.The Conversation


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