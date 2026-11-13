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Human Rights Observatory

France: Sweeping Bill Threatens Peaceful Protest, Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather in Place de la Nation square during a demonstration called by high-school students, joined by unions and teachers, who have been demanding better learning conditions, in Paris, France, on October 6, 2026.  © 2026 Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP via Getty Images (Paris, November 12, 2026) – A draft law that passed in its first reading by the French Senate on October 27, 2026, contains measures that would severely undermine the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, and are incompatible with France’s human rights treaty obligations,…


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