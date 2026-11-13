GPs are now ‘prescribing’ time in nature. Is it likely to improve your health?
By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Victoria Sullivan, Health Promotion Practitioner | PhD Candidate, Centre for Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
The advice might be to spend 20 minutes a day noticing the natural world – whether that’s walking through a park, listening to birds or wildlife gardening.
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026