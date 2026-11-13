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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Alleged Excessive Force Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Indonesian police officer fires tear gas during a demonstration in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, August 29, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Trisnadi (London) – Indonesian authorities should impartially investigate allegations that military and police officers on November 10, 2026, responded to youth protests with excessive force and may have deliberately provoked violence, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces in the city of Yogyakarta on Java Island used rubber bullets, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse protesters, injuring several and detaining over…


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