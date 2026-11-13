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Human Rights Observatory

Why Canada has a moral imperative to address homelessness

By Nicole Fice, Assistant Professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a plan in the 2026 federal budget aimed at eliminating homelessness in the next decade. A statement about the plan says homelessness “strikes at the heart of Canadian values of fairness, solidarity, and human dignity.”

What are these values and how exactly are they impacted by homelessness? The announcement does not clearly answer these questions. As a researcher in public health ethics, I want…The Conversation


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