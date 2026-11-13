Women suffer more from climate change. Policymakers must recognise this
By Susan Harris Rimmer, Professor of Law, Griffith University
Elise Stephenson, Deputy Director, Global Institute for Women's Leadership, Australian National University
Tegan Clark, PhD Candidate, College of Systems and Society, Australian National University
As Australia presides over negotiations at the COP31 climate summit in Turkey, at home there are forecasts of a “very tough summer”. El Niño is predicted to bring higher temperatures, dangerous heatwaves, bushfires and extreme weather.
Despite this, one of the most overlooked climate risks is not meteorological…
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026