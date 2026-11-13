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Discoveries from a 125,000-year-old lakeshore reveal life in a greener Arabia

By Chris Clarkson, Professor, Chair of Rock Art and Archaeology, Griffith University
Carney D. Matheson, Associate Professor, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Gilbert Price, Lecturer in Palaeontology, The University of Queensland
Michael Petraglia, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Transforming Human Origins Research, Griffith University
A fossil hippo tooth is an unlikely find in the middle of a desert. The vast sandy expanse of Arabia’s Empty Quarter or Rub’ al Khali stretches across the southern part of the peninsula, covering parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates. Yet its ancient sands preserve evidence of a very different landscape.

About 125,000 years ago, a freshwater lake filled the Mundafan basin in southern…The Conversation


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