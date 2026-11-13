Concrete and steel – or mangroves and forests? When it comes to climate adaptation, nature is much cheaper
By Andrew Lowe, Director, Environment Institute, Adelaide University
Jasmin Packer, Research Fellow in Wildlife Conservation, Adelaide University
Robert Nasi, Director General CIFOR, Director of Science CIFOR-ICRAF, Center for International Forestry Research – World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF)
Nature can protect coastlines, watersheds and waterways for a fraction of the cost of traditional infrastructure. Why isn’t it mainstream?
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026