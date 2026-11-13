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Human Rights Observatory

Rural Australian communities are hosting the clean energy boom. Are they getting a fair say?

By Simon Wright, Senior Research Fellow, Energy & Circularity, Gulbali Institute, Charles Sturt University
Backlash doesn’t mean communities are rejecting the clean energy transition. Many are asking for fairer benefits, and a bigger say in what the future looks like.The Conversation


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