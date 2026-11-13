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Human Rights Observatory

Attack on Trans Sex Workers in Argentina Demands Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protest against violence targeting trans people in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 28, 2026. © 2026 Carolina Jaramillo/NurPhoto via Getty Images A brutal attack on trans women sex workers in Buenos Aires has sparked outrage in Argentina, raising questions about hate-motivated violence and the responsibility of public officials to protect groups vulnerable to discrimination.Footage of the November 1 attack, in which a group of young men hurled transphobic insults at the sex workers in Bosques de Palermo, chased them, and struck them with sticks, bottles, and…


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