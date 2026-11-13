Montréal’s school service centre is evicting community groups in its surplus buildings. An urban neighbourhood shows the cost
By Isabelle Prud'homme, PhD Student, Urban Geography, Université de Montréal
Sepideh Shahamati, Assistant Professor, École supérieure d’aménagement du territoire et de développement régional (ÉSAD)
A wider shift is taking place in which the Quebec government is pushing responsibility for social infrastructure off itself and onto community organizations.
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026