Black rhinos are mostly loners, but not always: why this matters for saving the species
By Rachel M Stein, Post Doctoral Fellow, Université de Sherbrooke
Adrian M Shrader, Professor of Mammalian Behavioural Ecology, University of Pretoria
Black rhinos are notoriously aggressive, not just to humans, but also to their fellow black rhinos. Aggression is so prevalent that injuries sustained after fighting with another black rhino are a common cause of death. Because of this aggression and their solitary nature, black rhino social behaviour has been largely unexplored. Yet it may be key to conservation of this critically endangered African icon.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there were an estimated 6,788…
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026