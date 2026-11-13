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New physics machine at Cern could unlock the secrets of the electron

By Benjamin Smith, PhD Candidate in Theoretical Particle Physics, University of Glasgow
The behaviour of every atom, and so all of biology and chemistry as we know them, depends on the mass of the electron.

Electrons are one of the fundamental particles (the very smallest building blocks of nature) that make up the atom. They orbit the atom’s central nucleus, which is made up of proton and neutron particles. The mass of the electron is very small, contributing little to the mass of the atom, but it…The Conversation


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