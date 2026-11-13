Policing protests: how France’s student movement echoes the political crisis in Kanaky-New Caledonia
By Matthias Kowasch, Professor, Sorbonne Université
Simon Batterbury, Professor, Environmental Studies & Convenor, Melbourne Climate Futures Academy, The University of Melbourne
Two researchers explore the parallels between how the police handle mass protest rallies and maintain public order in France and its overseas territories during peak periods of civil unrest.
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026