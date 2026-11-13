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Human Rights Observatory

I’ve studied how groomers operate – here’s how victims become trapped

By Emily Chiang, Research Associate, Aston Institute for Forensic Linguistics, Aston University
Entertainer and children’s author David Walliams is alleged to have used his fame to approach teenage girls, in some cases reportedly initiating sexual contact with them. Walliams has denied the allegations, but the claims raise some familiar tropes about grooming: why did she go, why didn’t she say no, why didn’t she tell anyone?

After a legal battle, ITV News and The Guardian have now…The Conversation


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