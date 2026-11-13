Climate change has different consequences for the health of women and men – but the systems tracking it don’t reflect that
By Kent Buse, Professor of Health Policy, Director of Programme Development, Monash University Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monash University; Imperial College London
Sarah Hawkes, Honorary Professor of Global Public Health, UCL; Monash University
Only one of 45 global climate and health indicators that measure people says whether women or men are affected. The data to fix that mostly exists already.
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026