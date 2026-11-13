El Niño threatens health, too – early warnings done right can save lives
By Kimberley Miner, Research Professor in Earth Sciences, University of Maine
John C. Ejiogu, Researcher in Global Health, The Center for Global Health Equity, Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth College
Kimberly Rose Clark, Researcher and Visiting Scholar in Psychological and Brain Sciences, Dartmouth College
As communities around the world shore up their infrastructure in anticipation of one of the most powerful El Niños on record in late 2026 and early 2027, they need to think about rising health risks, too – and include them in early weather warnings.
El Niño is part of a natural climate phenomenon that shifts global weather patterns for months at a time. During El Niño years, global temperatures tend to…
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026