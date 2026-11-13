Children are not colorblind: Why early conversations about race are essential
By Wintre Foxworth Johnson, Assistant Professor, Department of Curriculum, Instruction, and Special Education, University of Virginia
María G. Leija, Associate Professor of Literacy, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Saba Khan Vlach, Associate Professor of Elementary Literacy Education, University of Iowa
Without explicit conversations and learning about race and racial inequality, children might believe stereotypes and draw other false assumptions about others.
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- Thursday, November 12, 2026