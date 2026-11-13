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Human Rights Observatory

Global Treaty Needed to Combat Autonomous Weapons Threat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Geneva, November 12, 2026) – The failure of states to take decisive action on autonomous weapons next week at the Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) would leave civilians dangerously exposed to rapidly advancing military technologies, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Stop Killer Robots said today. The CCW is an international treaty prohibiting or restricting the use of weapons considered excessively injurious or whose effects are indiscriminate. Governments should use the…


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