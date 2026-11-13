Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the fog of war puts journalism in the frame

By Monica Attard, Co-Director, Centre For Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
Alena Radina, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
Since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, and during Israel’s now three-year-long retaliation against Gaza, journalism’s traditional commitment to objectivity has been on trial.

Reporting on the Israel–Gaza war has been characterised, on social media as much as in the conservative media, as biased one way or the other.

Headlines have been parsed and corrected by social media warriors while a war of words between new journalism players and traditional media has been loud and often angry. This clash has emphasised the tension between the objective reporting claimed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tove Jansson’s illustrations for The Hobbit capture the ‘ecstatic truth’ of childhood
~ Fjord: 2026 Cannes winner fails to engage with the complexity of Norway’s real child welfare controversies
~ Young turtles find refuge in both natural and artificial wetlands in UAE – new study
~ ‘Race realism’: why scientifically flawed approach fails to present a realistic view of race
~ The 2% tax hike on rental income is bad for landlords and tenants alike. Here’s what reform looks like
~ What’s the difference between being not racist and being anti-racist?
~ More than half of those aligned with sovereign citizen movement think violence may be needed
~ There are new caps for uni places in 2027. What does this mean for domestic students?
~ France: Sweeping Bill Threatens Peaceful Protest, Rights
~ How medical neglect killed Alfredo Díaz in a Venezuelan cell
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter