How the fog of war puts journalism in the frame
By Monica Attard, Co-Director, Centre For Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
Alena Radina, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Media Transition, University of Technology Sydney
Since the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, and during Israel’s now three-year-long retaliation against Gaza, journalism’s traditional commitment to objectivity has been on trial.
Reporting on the Israel–Gaza war has been characterised, on social media as much as in the conservative media, as biased one way or the other.
Headlines have been parsed and corrected by social media warriors while a war of words between new journalism players and traditional media has been loud and often angry. This clash has emphasised the tension between the objective reporting claimed…
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- Wednesday, November 11, 2026