Victoria’s Year 12 exam website has been hacked – here are 3 ways students can handle academic stress
By Viviana Wuthrich, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Macquarie University
Jessica Belcher, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
Yesterday evening, an unknown hacker posted messages on the Victorian exam authority website, saying they had accessed 2026 Year 12 exam papers.
Year 12 students are in the final stages of exams, which are due to finish on November 18.
The ABC reported the hacker claimed to have distributed exam papers to students. According to the ABC, one of the messages on the website, which has since been removed, stated:
I’m here to say a big…
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- Wednesday, November 11, 2026