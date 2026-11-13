Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ASEAN: Increase Pressure on Myanmar Junta to End Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People assess damage in destroyed buildings following Myanmar military airstrikes in Kyauktaw town in western Rakhine State on May 15, 2025. © 2025 STR/AFP via Getty Images (London) – World leaders gathering in the Philippines on November 15-17, 2026, should more forcefully address the human rights and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, Human Rights Watch said today. The East Asia Summit and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner summits will include leaders of ASEAN nations and the United States, European Union, Japan, China, and India, among other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tove Jansson’s illustrations for The Hobbit capture the ‘ecstatic truth’ of childhood
~ Fjord: 2026 Cannes winner fails to engage with the complexity of Norway’s real child welfare controversies
~ Young turtles find refuge in both natural and artificial wetlands in UAE – new study
~ ‘Race realism’: why scientifically flawed approach fails to present a realistic view of race
~ The 2% tax hike on rental income is bad for landlords and tenants alike. Here’s what reform looks like
~ What’s the difference between being not racist and being anti-racist?
~ More than half of those aligned with sovereign citizen movement think violence may be needed
~ There are new caps for uni places in 2027. What does this mean for domestic students?
~ France: Sweeping Bill Threatens Peaceful Protest, Rights
~ How medical neglect killed Alfredo Díaz in a Venezuelan cell
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter