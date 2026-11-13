It’s possible to make great concrete without the huge emissions from cement. Why isn’t this common?
By Mariam Darestani, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Western Sydney University
Bijan Markhali, Postdoctoral Fellow in Environmental & Materials Engineering, Western Sydney University
Kazem Javan, Doctoral Student in Environmental Engineering, Western Sydney University
Pooja Kaur Chaggar, Researcher, Western Sydney University
Concrete is the most used human-made material on Earth. Billions of tonnes are produced every year.
Unfortunately, concrete is responsible for 5-8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Concrete is typically made of sand, gravel and cement, the binding agent. The manufacturing of cement is the main reason why concrete is so high-emitting.
For two…
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- Wednesday, November 11, 2026