Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s possible to make great concrete without the huge emissions from cement. Why isn’t this common?

By Mariam Darestani, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Western Sydney University
Bijan Markhali, Postdoctoral Fellow in Environmental & Materials Engineering, Western Sydney University
Kazem Javan, Doctoral Student in Environmental Engineering, Western Sydney University
Pooja Kaur Chaggar, Researcher, Western Sydney University
Concrete is the most used human-made material on Earth. Billions of tonnes are produced every year.

Unfortunately, concrete is responsible for 5-8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Concrete is typically made of sand, gravel and cement, the binding agent. The manufacturing of cement is the main reason why concrete is so high-emitting.

For two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tove Jansson’s illustrations for The Hobbit capture the ‘ecstatic truth’ of childhood
~ Fjord: 2026 Cannes winner fails to engage with the complexity of Norway’s real child welfare controversies
~ Young turtles find refuge in both natural and artificial wetlands in UAE – new study
~ ‘Race realism’: why scientifically flawed approach fails to present a realistic view of race
~ The 2% tax hike on rental income is bad for landlords and tenants alike. Here’s what reform looks like
~ What’s the difference between being not racist and being anti-racist?
~ More than half of those aligned with sovereign citizen movement think violence may be needed
~ There are new caps for uni places in 2027. What does this mean for domestic students?
~ France: Sweeping Bill Threatens Peaceful Protest, Rights
~ How medical neglect killed Alfredo Díaz in a Venezuelan cell
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter