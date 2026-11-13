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Flight of the Conchords return to NZ stages after 14 years away – but Wellington is still obviously home

By David Simes, Teaching Assistant and Researcher, Te Whare Ngangahau – Theatre and Performance Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
What is it about a musical comedy duo that formed in 1998 and describes itself as Aotearoa New Zealand’s “fourth most popular comedy folk duo” that remains so appealing?

After 14 years away from New Zealand stages, Flight of the Conchords – Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement – have returned for a sold-out tour.

Performing before a capacity crowd as they begin the tour in Wellington, McKenzie and Clement are in fine form. Even when they can’t remember every lyric or musical cue, they have the audience wrapped around their fingers.

Each mistake humanises them…The Conversation


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