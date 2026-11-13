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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: US Aid Cuts Fuel HIV

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist attends a vigil to mark World Aids Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2021. © 2021 Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto via AP US foreign aid cuts in 2025 abruptly ended essential community-based HIV prevention and care for LGBT people in Indonesia, who already face discrimination and arbitrary arrest.Dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) eliminated services for people at greatest risk of HIV, creating additional barriers to testing, prevention, and lifesaving treatment.Indonesia and international donors should restore care before more…


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