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Democrats are at Cop31 to show that the US has not abandoned the fight against climate change

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
The results of the US midterms on November 3 delivered a resounding victory for the Democrats, and a major loss for US president Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Gaining control of the Senate and the House of Representatives has emboldened the Democrats, giving them a renewed sense of political legitimacy and a mandate to pursue their agenda. But will this shift translate into meaningful changes in US climate change policy?

The Democratic…The Conversation


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