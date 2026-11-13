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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: COP31 Host Continues Support for Coal Expansion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The entrance to the venue for the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, November 10, 2026.  © 2026 Cansu Acar, Bianet (Istanbul, November 11, 2026) – While world leaders gather in Antalya for the United Nations climate change conference (COP31) on November 11 and 12 to discuss how to accelerate global climate action and implement their climate commitments, Turkish authorities’ reluctance to stop expansion of coal operations in the country and plan an exit from fossil fuels sends the wrong message as the co-host of COP31 and undermines the…


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