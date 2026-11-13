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Why the doomsday prediction of 1960 matters today

By Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh
A 1960 paper predicted population growth would end the world on November 13, 2026. Five lessons from a failed doomsday forecast for today’s scientists.The Conversation


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