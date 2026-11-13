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Hot or cold? Our research explores what works best after exercise

By Freya Bayne, Lecturer, Sport and Exercise Science, University of East London
Ice baths have become one of the most popular recovery strategies in sport. They are used by elite athletes and recreational gym-goers to reduce soreness and recuperate more quickly after exercising.

It has often been claimed that ice baths help to reduce pain and repair the muscle damage that intense exercise can cause. Yet when we look at the evidence, it isn’t clear that ice baths really are the best way to recover post exercise.

In a recent…The Conversation


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