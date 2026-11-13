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Human Rights Observatory

Hope for World’s Forests and Their Defenders at COP31

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists demonstrate against agribusiness, the commercialization of food production and for climate justice on the first day of the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference on November 9, 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye. © 2026 Chris McGrath/Getty Images The Netherlands’ commitment at the United Nations climate change conference (COP31) today that it will invest up to half a billion dollars in the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF) is a major step towards protecting the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems and the rights and livelihoods of millions of people who depend on them. When…


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