COP 31: what South Africa must do to deliver on its climate promises
By Ademola Oluborode Jegede, Professor of Law, the SARChi Chair in Climate Change and the Rule of Law, and the Director of the Ismail Mahomed Centre for Human and Peoples' Rights, University of Venda
Matilda Adedoyin Chukwuemeka, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Ismail Mahomed Centre for Human and Peoples’ Rights, University of Venda
As COP31 approaches, South Africa must enforce its climate laws, reduce coal dependence and protect workers and communities who rely on coal to survive.
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- Wednesday, November 11, 2026