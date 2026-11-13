The supermarket fridge hack exposes the cracks in tech vision of an ‘internet of things’
By Vincent Charles, Professor of AI for Business and Management Science, Queen's University Belfast
Tatiana Gherman, Associate Professor of AI for Business and Strategy, University of Northampton
Imagine opening a supermarket in the morning to find the freezer aisle dripping, the floor wet, and thousands of euros’ worth of food ruined.
That is what happened in France overnight on 11-12 October 2026, when hackers remotely manipulated refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets. Temperatures reportedly reached 50°C, spoiling food worth millions of euros.
The attacks spread. In early November, similar incidents affected supermarkets…
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- Wednesday, November 11, 2026