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Human Rights Observatory

Transforming climate policy into creative writing: an alternative way to experience UN summits

By Bernadette McBride, Lecturer in Creative Writing, Liverpool Hope University
Formal agendas of climate summits can provide a rich source of material for creative writers. The craft of imaginative storytelling can help cut through jargon and render the ecological stakes more immediate, relatable and urgently felt.

Every year, I facilitate an intensive university course on reimagining climate futures through eco-focused creative writing. In 2024, that short course coincided with the UN climate summit, Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. That was a controversial…The Conversation


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