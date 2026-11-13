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Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s Freedom of Information Under Renewed Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Graffiti on a wooden fence in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany reads "Freedom," on May 19, 2025. © 2025 JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images A leaked draft of the Interior Ministry’s proposed Law on the Adjustment of Transparency, Disclosure, and Information Duties to Ensure Adequate Protection of Critical Infrastructure was made public on November 5, reigniting concerns about a renewed attack on freedom of information in Germany.   The government’s previous attempt in June to introduce a law that would essentially gut the Freedom of Information…


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