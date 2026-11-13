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Human Rights Observatory

Spain general strike: how 50 years of industrial action shaped Spain’s post-Franco democracy

By Víctor Climent Sanjuán, Profesor Titular de Sociología, Universitat de Barcelona
The end of the Franco dictatorship profoundly changed labour relations in Spain. Under Franco, trade unions were wholly authoritarian, and there was only one permitted union, the Spanish Syndical Organisation or “Sindicato Vertical”. But after Franco’s death in 1975 and the subsequent transition to democracy, trade unions and employers’ organisations received full constitutional recognition as the main players in collective bargaining.

During the transition to democracy, which lasted from 1977 to 1982, employers and unions engaged in social dialogue with the aim of consolidating…The Conversation


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