Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reported Death of Uyghur Woman Detained Since Age 14

By Human Rights Watch
The girl in the picture looking straight into the camera with probing eyes is 15-year-old Rahile Omer. She was photographed in March 2018 among hundreds of other detainees at a political re-education camp in Konasheher county, Kashgar, Xinjiang. A 2022 BBC investigation identified her as the youngest among the hundreds whose headshots were leaked in the Xinjiang Police Files. Previous records show authorities detained her at age 14 shortly after her parents’ detention in mid-2017. Click to expand Image Then-15-year-old Rahile Omer photographed at a political re-education…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tove Jansson’s illustrations for The Hobbit capture the ‘ecstatic truth’ of childhood
~ Fjord: 2026 Cannes winner fails to engage with the complexity of Norway’s real child welfare controversies
~ Young turtles find refuge in both natural and artificial wetlands in UAE – new study
~ ‘Race realism’: why scientifically flawed approach fails to present a realistic view of race
~ The 2% tax hike on rental income is bad for landlords and tenants alike. Here’s what reform looks like
~ What’s the difference between being not racist and being anti-racist?
~ More than half of those aligned with sovereign citizen movement think violence may be needed
~ There are new caps for uni places in 2027. What does this mean for domestic students?
~ France: Sweeping Bill Threatens Peaceful Protest, Rights
~ How medical neglect killed Alfredo Díaz in a Venezuelan cell
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter