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Shocks, alchemy and John Howard’s ‘long shadow’ have shaped 21st century Australian politics

By John Hawkins, Senior lecturer, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
It says something not too flattering about Australian politics that respected academic Paul Strangio’s new book The Alchemy of Leadership only discusses 21st century prime ministers, but still needs to cover seven of them. Or eight, if you count Kevin Rudd twice.

A possible reason for this volatility, according to the


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