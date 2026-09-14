Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: One Nation would have more people leaving than entering Australia over three years

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
One Nation on Monday released a radical policy proposing Australia net overseas migration (NOM) be negative over three years, as the country reduced its temporary migrant population by 750,000.

Under its plan, the student intake would be dramatically cut, the opportunity for temporary students, graduates and temporary workers to sponsor family members would be substantially restricted, “visa hopping” would be attacked, and those here illegally would be booted from the country.

One Nation is not providing numbers for the individuals years of the three-year period when the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are statins? And can healthy people use them to prevent heart disease and dementia?
~ A brief history of collage from 12th century Japan to Sydney today – and your own kitchen table
~ Alice Duncan-Kemp was an empathetic observer of Mithaka culture, but her legacy is complicated
~ Your say: week beginning September 14
~ What the commemoration of the 235th anniversary of Bois Caïman means for Haiti’s memory and future
~ Private money is coming to NZ netball. Other sports should be paying close attention
~ Caught between culture and commerce: Canada’s high-stakes trade clash with the United States
~ Why the Iranian diaspora is so bitterly divided — in Canada and abroad
~ Canada’s new strategy won’t solve food insecurity or the health issues it creates
~ How chronic absenteeism shifted in Canadian kindergarten after COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter