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Data from more than 600 people shows resting heart rates have their own secret rhythm

By Philippa Karoly, Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
You’re likely familiar with the idea of a circadian rhythm – your body’s 24-hour cycle that governs sleep and wakefulness.

It turns out that resting heart rate also follows mysterious, long rhythms that run independently of the outside world. Resting heart rate is measured by how many beats per minute your heart makes while you’re calm and inactive. This measure is linked to stress, fatigue and fitness.

Our new study, published in EBioMedicine, looked at years of smartwatch data from hundreds of young…The Conversation


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