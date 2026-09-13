Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data centres in Australia: your questions answered

By Alexandra Hansen, Deputy Editor and Chief of Staff, The Conversation
Signe Dean, Science + Technology Editor, The Conversation
Community opposition to large-scale data centres is growing. Critics are calling for a pause on data centre development, in line with other jurisdictions such as New York, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled this out.

We put a call-out to our audience: what questions do you have about data centres? We were quickly overwhelmed with responses and had to close the survey.

This avid response cemented our decision to take a deeper dive into data centres.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What are statins? And can healthy people use them to prevent heart disease and dementia?
~ A brief history of collage from 12th century Japan to Sydney today – and your own kitchen table
~ Alice Duncan-Kemp was an empathetic observer of Mithaka culture, but her legacy is complicated
~ Your say: week beginning September 14
~ What the commemoration of the 235th anniversary of Bois Caïman means for Haiti’s memory and future
~ Private money is coming to NZ netball. Other sports should be paying close attention
~ Caught between culture and commerce: Canada’s high-stakes trade clash with the United States
~ Why the Iranian diaspora is so bitterly divided — in Canada and abroad
~ Canada’s new strategy won’t solve food insecurity or the health issues it creates
~ How chronic absenteeism shifted in Canadian kindergarten after COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter