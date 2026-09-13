We may be able to turn off the algorithm, but we can’t escape the misogyny of the manosphere
By Stephanie Wescott, Lecturer, Monash University
Jane Gilmore, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Naomi Pfitzner, Director of the Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Hub and Senior Lecturer in Criminology Monash University, Monash University
Important as it is, no amount of social media regulation will meaningfully address the manosphere unless we also dismantle the misogyny that underpins it.
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- Sunday, September 13, 2026