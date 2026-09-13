What are statins? And can healthy people use them to prevent heart disease and dementia?
By Jack Janetzki, Lecturer in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Adelaide University
Lauren Cortis, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Adelaide University
Nicole Pratt, Professor of Biostatistics and Pharmacoepidemiology, Adelaide University
New evidence shows more people might benefit from this cholesterol-lowering medication than we previously thought. But that doesn’t mean everyone should take one.
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- Sunday, September 13, 2026