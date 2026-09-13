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Alice Duncan-Kemp was an empathetic observer of Mithaka culture, but her legacy is complicated

By Eve Vincent, Associate Professor, Anthropology, Macquarie University
Alice Duncan-Kemp’s books drew on a pastoral childhood in intimate contact with Mithaka people. They formed part of the basis for a 2015 native title determination.The Conversation


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