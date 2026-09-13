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Your say: week beginning September 14

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday September 14

“Your article ‘Cutting the tobacco excise won’t stop the illegal trade. This is how other countries solved the problem’ was novel in that it introduced prosecuting ‘tax evasion’ for the first time that I can remember in this…The Conversation


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