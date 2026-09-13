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Private money is coming to NZ netball. Other sports should be paying close attention

By Hoani Smith, Lecturer in Sport Management and Sport Science, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Phil Borell, Senior Lecturer (Above the Bar), Aotahi School of Maori and Indigenous Studies, University of Canterbury
Tom Kavanagh, Lecturer in Sport Sociology, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Private investment promises new money and expertise for NZ netball. But its success will depend on who benefits – and what happens to the wider game.The Conversation


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