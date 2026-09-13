Why the Iranian diaspora is so bitterly divided — in Canada and abroad
By Jean-François Ratelle, Adjunct Professor. Conflict Studies and Human Rights, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Parsa Makvandi, PhD Student in History, Queen's University, Ontario
Although the connection between the Canadian far right and the pro-Reza Pahlavi movement is weaker than in Europe, growing diaspora violence shows it’s now taking root in Canada.
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- Sunday, September 13, 2026