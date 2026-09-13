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Canada’s new strategy won’t solve food insecurity or the health issues it creates

By Karen Tang, Associate Professor, University of Calgary
Lynn McIntyre, Professor Emerita of Community Health Sciences, Member of the O'Brien Institute for Public Health, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Sandra Berzins, Senior Research Associate, Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Calgary
While the National Food Security Strategy does include important food systems initiatives, it fails to address the root causes of food insecurity or its health consequences.The Conversation


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