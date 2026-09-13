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Human Rights Observatory

Sharing non‑consensual ‘deepfake’ porn in Canada is now a crime. The law still fails the victims

By Emma Kondrup, PhD student in Machine Learning, McGill University
Anne Imouza, PhD candidate in Political Science at McGill University
Catherine Régis, Professeure titulaire, Faculté de droit, Chaire en IA Canada-CIFAR, Mila et Chaire en diplomatie scientifique et gouvernance mondiale de l'IA (Fonds de recherche du Québec), Université de Montréal
Reihaneh Rabbany, Associate Professor, Computer Science, McGill University
In June 2026, the Canadian government passed a groundbreaking reform of the Criminal Code — the Protecting Victims Act (Bill C-16). This strengthened protections against gender-based violence and, for the first time, made it a crime to share sexual “deepfakes” of a person without their consent.

That same month, Parliament amended…The Conversation


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